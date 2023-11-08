Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! This special gesture of Dino James for Rohit Shetty will melt your heart

The new show has begun and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves in the game and now in the new promo one can see a special thing that Dino did for Rohit Shetty.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 19:31
Dino James

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Dino James would do a special act for Rohit Shetty that will impress him.

As we all know that Dino is a good rapper and he rapped a song for Rohit Shetty with words that described him of a good host he has been.

At the end, everyone will clap and praise Dino for his performance and Rohit will be highly impressed.

Well, there is no doubt that Dino is a superb rapper and he keeps entertaining the contestants and the audience with his rap songs.

There is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and giving their best as the stunts aren’t easy to perform.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 19:31

