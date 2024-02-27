Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! After Geeta Phogat sister Sangeeta Phogat to participate in the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the stunt based reality shows which is successful and is loved by the audience. The new season will begin anytime soon. As per sources, Geeta Phogat might participate in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 19:00
Geeta

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Movies, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts and to face their fears.

As per sources,  Sangeeta Phogat has been approached for the show and she might take part in the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things fall in place and if this news is true then Sangeeta would be the apt choice to do the show as she would ace all the stunts and face her fears.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

In Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 Sangeeta's sister Geeta was one of the contestants of the show and she aced all the stunts and faces her fears, she was host Rohit's Shetty's favourite.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience would love to see Sangeeta on the show.

Earlier the show was offered to Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar but he declined the offer.

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are the few names that are doing the rounds for being the contestants on the upcoming season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 19:00

