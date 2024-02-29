Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Sanaya Irani to participate in the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the stunt based reality shows which is successful and is loved by the audience. The new season will begin anytime soon. As per sources, Sanaya Irani may participate in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 19:15
Sanaya

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts and to face their fears.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

As per sources, television actress Sanaya Irani had been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Earlier, also Sanaya was offered the show and she had given a go but then suddenly things didn't work out and she couldn't be part of the show.

It's been a while since Sanaya was seen on screen and the fans miss watching her.

She could be a strong candidate for the show and she could bring in a lot of entertainment as she is very humorous.

Well, earlier the show was offered to Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar but he declined the offer.

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are the few names that are doing the rounds for being the contestants on the upcoming season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Mannara Chopra Bigg Boss Season 17 TellyChakkar Reality show Shoaib Ibrahim Abhishek Malhan Abhishek Kumar Manisha Rani Samarth Jurel Sanaya Irani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira unaware of Ruhi being Armaan’s first love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved franchise of Indian cinema is Masti, after the successful run of part 1 Masti,...
Laapataa Ladies: Here is what we can expect from the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has some amazing cast like Chhaya Kadam...
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to
MUMBAI: Indian actors over the time create a good buzz and fan base for themselves who look forward to their movies....
BARC Ratings : Imlie sees a drop in ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top ten shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak and Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman,...
Recent Stories
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Imlie
BARC Ratings : Imlie sees a drop in ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top ten shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak and Pandya Store
Shehzada
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla talk about their bond with Anita Raaj
Vibhuti Arora
Shark Tank India 3: Beauty founder Vibhuti Arora has a question for Namita Thapar after the latter rejects her pitch
Sunil
Sunil Grover reveals the challenges he faces to match the popularity that he gained with his character Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi from The Kapil Sharma Show - Exclusive!
Sarabhai
‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3 on the cards’ says JD Majethia
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami shares a glimpse of his spectacular transformation into a traditional puppet