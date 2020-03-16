Khatron Ke Khiladi : Shocking! Owing to health issues, Kanika Maan to not participate in the upcoming season ?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The almost confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

One of the names that was also confirmed was Kanika Maan but the actress has severely fallen sick and she was on liquids for many days and hence she couldn’t attend the Khatron Ke Khiladi press meet.

There is a speculation doing the rounds that Kanika Mann might get delayed in joining the show owing to health issues and her fans fear that she might not be a part of the show owing to her condition.

This is Kanika’s first reality show and the fans are super excited to see her on the show and they are wishing that she recovers soon and would join the show.

Well, we wish Kanika Maan a speedy recovery !

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12