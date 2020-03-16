Khatron Ke Khiladi : Shocking! Owing to health issues, Kanika Maan to not participate in the upcoming season ?

Kanika is unwell and she might not be able to join the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi and she might fly a bit late and the fans are worried if should be able to participate in the show or no.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 13:27
KANIKA MAAN

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The almost confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

One of the names that was also confirmed was Kanika Maan  but the actress has severely fallen sick and she was on liquids for many days and hence she couldn’t attend the Khatron Ke Khiladi press meet.

There is a speculation doing the rounds that Kanika Mann might get delayed in joining the show owing to health issues and her fans fear that she might not be a part of the show owing to her condition.

This is Kanika’s first reality show and the fans are super excited to see her on the show and they are wishing that she recovers soon and would join the show.

Well, we wish Kanika Maan a speedy recovery !

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.       

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 13:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twist! Ruhi consumes drugs, Falls unconscious
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
MUMBAI: In another shocking event, a Kolkata based model Manjusha Niyogi was found dead in her Kolkata’s residence on...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Officer informs Revati about not being able to find drugs in the room, Revati shocked
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal APPROACHED for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati instructs the officer to check Saransh’s room, GPS overhears the conversation
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi and Mohsin Khan to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Where many celebrities are...
Recent Stories
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside
Latest Video