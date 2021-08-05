Khatron Ke Khiladi: Shocking! Sana Makbul gets irked by Rahul Vaidya fans, says they should maintain some decorum and not engage in personal attacks

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most successful and loved reality shows on television.

Various artists from the field of entertainment come together under one roof and take part in this deadly show where they have to perform many stunts and get rid of their fear.

Rohit Shetty is the host of the show, and he keeps encouraging the contestants and motivates them to do the tasks.

The new season has begun and is doing extremely well for itself. The contestants are going all out to give their best on the show.

Since the show has started, fans of the actors are having a war on social media where they are fighting for their favourites and supporting them uncondionally.

Recently, Sana who is one of the contestants on the show, didn’t have a great experience when Rahul Vaidya’s fans attacked her.

She said that Rahul’s fans do attack other actors on social media and they should understand that everything was said in light moment on the show and it shouldn’t be taken seriously.

They are all friends, and nothing has been said with a bad intention. Fans should understand it.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Astha Gill, Sourabh Jain, and Nikki Tamboli are back in Mumbai )

Sana further said that a third-party fan had complimented her on her performance on the show and said that Rahul got jealous because Sana performed the task faster. Just because she like that tweet, she was trolled and attacked by his fans.

She also received a call from Rahul who asked her if she had said anything about him because there was a Twitter war happening on social media.

In the end, she said that on social media people judge too quick and attack and troll you for no reason. It is high time people understand fun and don't take it personally.

Well, seems like post Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya has made a very loyal and supportive fanbase.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( CREDIT : INSTAGRAM, THE KHABRI)