Khatron Ke Khiladi: Shocking! This is the reason why Siddharth Nigam refused to do the reality show

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen as Aladdin as the main lead where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth has also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he had essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth has taken a break from television and is doing music videos.

The actor is an internet sensational star and has a crazy fan following.

Recently, he grabbed the headlines as his name popped up as one of the contestants of the reality show.

The actor was offered the show but he refused doing it as he had date issues as he already had prior commitments.

This news has broken the hearts of the fans as they were excited to see Siddarth on the reality show but unfortunately he couldn’t be part of the show.

