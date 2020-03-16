Khatron Ke Khiladi: Shocking! This is the reason why Siddharth Nigam refused to do the reality show

Siddarth was offered the show but he refused due to prior commitments and the fans were disappointed as they wouldn’t see him on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 10:15
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Shocking! This is the reason why Siddharth Nigam refused to do the reality show

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen as Aladdin as the main lead where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth has also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he had essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth has taken a break from television and is doing music videos.

(ALSO READ: ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)

The actor is an internet sensational star and has a crazy fan following.

Recently, he grabbed the headlines as his name popped up as one of the contestants of the reality show.

The actor was offered the show but he refused doing it as he had date issues as he already had prior commitments.

This news has broken the hearts of the fans as they were excited to see Siddarth on the reality show but unfortunately he couldn’t be part of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)

Siddarth Nigam Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Dhoom 3 Avneet Kaur Ashi Singh TellyChakkar music video singer Bollywood INTERNET SENSATIONAL STAR TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 10:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Palak Tiwari faces netizens’ wrath for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari surfaces headlines this time for her ramp walk for the Delhi Fashion Week...
UPCOMING TWIST! Newlyweds #MaAn to have a romantic beach-cation in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Shocking! Anjali Arora breaks her silence on the accusations of Saisha Shinde trying to break her friendship with Munawar Faruqui
MUMBAI: Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest...
Wow! Check out the Inside pictures of birthday celebration of Suhana Khan
MUMBAI : Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been the talk of the town and for her amazing looks...
Sexy! When Nusrat Jahan made heads turn with her hot looks
MUMBAI : Nusrat Jahan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. We have seen...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara and Abhimanyu patch-up 
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Akshara leaving the Birla house...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Check out the Inside pictures of birthday celebration of Suhana Khan
Latest Video