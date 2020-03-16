'Khatron Ke Khiladi' star Anushka Sen to host 'Not Just A Chat Show'

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen, who was on the cast of the historical drama 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and was also seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', will host a talk show titled 'Not Just A Chat Show'.

In the four episode show, Anushka will have conversations with celebrities such as Krystle D'Souza, Ridhima Pandit, television chef Shipra Khanna, and the aesthetic physician, Dr. Monica Jacob.

The show's format is informal and celebrities will be seen sharing BTS moments and gossip. In a candid conversation with the host, they will be discussing their work, food habits, skincare and personal life.

Anushka says: "I am all excited and jittery as this is my first show as an anchor. I have never hosted a chat show before and therefore when the offer came to me, I said yes without batting an eyelid. The concept of the show is extremely unique, without a set of pre-drafted questions."

"So, guys stay tuned for me asking some masaledaar questions to our guests. I promise the audience will see me having a candid chat with the guests as they spill the beans on their personal and professional lives. The show will give the audience what they really want to know about their favourite celebs. What better than that, right?," she adds while briefing about the concept of the show.

'Not Just A Chat Show' is starting on July 24 on Zee Cafe.

SOURCE: IANS

