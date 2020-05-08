Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Rohit Shetty saluted Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is doing very well on television as the show is at the top of the BARC charts.

As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts.

While some called it quits, others have had a complete breakdown. And then there are also some who managed to complete the stunts with host Rohit Shetty's encouragement.

Now many a times, we have seen how Rohit Shetty has warned the contestants to be in their limits, and not to mess with him.

But sometimes the host also likes to be light with the contestants, as he knows what pressure the contestants are going through.

We came across a video where Rohit Shetty is pulling Tejasswi's leg where he is telling her that she has taking being the captain very seriously.

In the video, Tejasswi and Shivang is back after completing a task and Rohit Shetty salutes Tejasswi for the way she performed and when he asks Shivang how many screws he had to open he told that there were three but told Tejasswi was also a screw on the show.

To which the actress said that she is the captain and he needs to respect her. To which Rohit said that she is taking the captainship to seriously and wherever she goes she tells she is the captain.

Yesterday she told a cockroach also that she was the captain. The ace director said that she is giving a tough competition to Virat Kholi.

The actress is not only Rohit Shetty’s favourite but also the audience loves her and has said that she brings the entertainment quotient to the show.

Well, it’s good to see Rohit Shetty diverting and relaxing the contestants before the stunts, and they are really tensed before they are pushed into danger.

