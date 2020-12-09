Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Punit J Pathak announces wedding date with Nidhi Moony; quirky romantic photos will leave you inspired

MUMBAI: The star choreographer and Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Punit J Pathak is over the moon as he is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11. The actor-choreographer announced the wedding date recently. Here's taking a look at some of their quirky romantic photos together.

The preps are on in full swing for the couple. The two in fact have made a special whiskey for their guests. Punit informed with this post, "So this is something special that we have done for our guests! We have prepared this 8 days in advance of our wedding party...this whiskey is gonna be preserved for 8 days in the barrel to give a customised oak texture for our guests. It’s the bride and groom special ! I hope you guys like it !!! @nidhimoonysingh."

Punit and his fiancee look lovely together in this decked up selfie. He captioned this one as, "Yeh kahani #PseNiTak ki."

Nidhi, who got engaged in August this year during the lockdown, recently shared this picture, wherein they look all festive in occasion wear. The two have been celebrating all special occasions together. They sported traditional on Diwali this year and Punit wrote, "Beautiful Diwali with this beautiful deewani!"

Nidhi and Punit surely know how to get their candid photos right. While Nidhi is pretty in yellow in this one, Punit looks handsome in a blue kurta.This one was taken at their engagement in August. Sharing the photos, Punit captioned them, "To the beginning of always! I sixth sense you, Nidhi Moony Singh.''

The two are all set to get married and it's time already for their pre-wedding festivities. It remains to be seen who all will make it to their wedding guest list.

