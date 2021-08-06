Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! Check out Rahul Vaidya’s special gesture for Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities comes under one roof, perform dangerous stunts, and face their fears.

The show is back with a new season. Some contestants are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Mahak Chahal.

The new season has begun and is doing extremely well for itself. It is one of the top 10 shows in terms of TRPs.

One of the good things is that though it is a competition, the contestants on the show get along well, and they encourage each other to perform well and keep motivating each other before the stunts.

Now, we came across a video where Rahul does a sweet thing to pep Divyanka before she does her stunt.

He says a shaayri for her that truly encourages the actress.

Isn’t that a sweet gesture?

Well, that’s the specialty of the show, where all the contestants support each other and encourage one another to do better.

