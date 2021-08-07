Khatron Ke Khiladi: WOW! Rohit Shetty to make Simmba 2 with Divyanka Tripathi; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities comes under one roof, perform dangerous stunts, and face their fears.

The show is back with a new season. Some contestants are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Mahak Chahal.

The new season has begun and is doing extremely well for itself. It is one of the top 10 shows in terms of TRPs.

The contestants are going all out and giving their best performance and facing their fears.

Now, we came across a video where Divyanka suggested that Rohit Shetty make Simmba 2 with her as the lead, and she suggested the title Simbhi.

The actress also tells Rohit that she has also thought about how to do the poster of the movie, and when she enacts it, Rohit pretends to be talking on the phone and walks away from there.

Well, there is no doubt that Divyanka will be apt for the role in Simbha (female version) as she is an exceptional actress and has a baddas attitude.

What do you think of Divyanka’s proposal to Rohit? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.