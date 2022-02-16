Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! This is when the show will go on air; Rohit Shetty will regain the position of the host of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry baring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show and Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 will be starting soon and the makers have begun the preparation for the same.

Rohit Shetty will continue as the host of the show because there wouldn’t be another host like him.

The show might go air around August 2022 and as of now, the contestants haven’t been locked.

Color’s will be seeing back-to-back reality shows, as before Khatron Ke Khiladi the channel will launch Dance Deewane Juniors and after that show, KKK will be launched.

Well, no doubt that Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television.

