Khatron Ke Khliadi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma aces the task in the new promo of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will begin in a week’s time and the fans are excited for the new season. Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Aishwarya is acing all the stunts and she seemed not to be scared.
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai and Satya.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi has decided to quit the show, which has come as a shock to many of her fans.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be facing her fears and acting all stunts.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she would be acing all the stunts and she has reached the finale of the show.

Now the new promo of the show is out and now one can see how Aishwarya is nailing all the stunts in the show, where she is only taken over the command and she seems so brave while performing the task.

There are reports suggesting that Aishwarya has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of the show and she has nailed all the tasks she was the first finalist of the show and is seen as the potential winner.

Well, the fans are excited to see Aishwarya in this new avatar.

