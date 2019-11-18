Khesari opens up about his ambitions

MUMBAI: It seems like there is no difference between the new and the old contestants in the Bigg Boss house anymore as it completes half its journey this season. However, there is still so much we don’t know about the contestants! In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, watch Khesari Lal Yadav open up about his career and aspirations.



Shefali Jariwala asks, “Total kitni picture ki hai aapne aur kitne gaane?” Khesari reveals he has worked in 67 movies and sung about 4000 songs. Shefali asks in wonder, “Aur yeh kitne period me?” When he says he started in 2010, she calculates in awe, “Matlab 10 se pakade, toh 9 saal ho gaye, 10 ho jayenge bohot jald. 10 Saal me yeh! Baap re baap!”



Khesari continues, “Mai picture 2011 se kiya. Maine har saal kam se kam 70 se 80 gaane gaata hu. Picture, pehele toh gyaara - gyaara karta tha ek saal me. Mai kar leta hu, 20 din me khatam kar leta hu. Ek din me do cinema ka dubbing kar leta hu.” He continues, “Toh mai pehele karta tha lekin ab, beech me beti aayi meri, boli ki ‘papa aap humesha bahar hi rehte ho’. Toh phir me idhar do saal se nah, gyaara se me 6 pe ya 7 pe. 7 filme aur usme show bhi.”



Isn’t it spectacular how he managed to so much in such a short span of time? Everyone in the Bigg Boss house has worked so hard to get where they are and inspired us all to do well in our lives. Watch the contestants talk about their personal and professional lives only on Unseen Undekha on VOOT.