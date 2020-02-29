KHKT: Here's how the star cast celebrated on the last day shoot

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is constantly bringing all the latest updates related to Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. We all know how the makers took everyone by surprise by announcing the show going off-air.

Everyone including the show's star cast is very upset about it. However, the team has already shot for the last episode and several videos are doing the rounds of the social media.

A recent video surfacing on Instagram shows how the entire star cast gathers for cutting the cake as they finally complete the shoot. While we see so many happy shining faces, we know how everyone is feeling deep inside.

Take a look at the video:

We missed Dipika Kakar in the video though.

The viewers are surely going to miss this wonderful star cast and the show and we hope to see them soon on the small screen.

Will you Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? Tell us in the comments.