KHKT's Veena Sippy AKA Shalini Kapoor REVEALS being an actor is NOT easy

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's fresh pairing got instantly hit among the viewers.

The show is still doing quite well and fans were enjoying every bit of it. However, the viewers' happiness didn't last long as the news of KHKT going off-air hit the social media. Everyone was shocked and heart-broken. Not just the fans but also the star cast was shocked to hear this news.

Well, there's nothing can be done now but the star cast is still shooting and enjoying their last days on the sets of the show.

Shalini Kapoor who plays the role of Veena Sippy in the show is quite active on Instagram and often shares amazing pictures and videos.

The actress has now shared a fun video but we are simply loving her professionalism as well. Shalini through her video revealed how she did 18 scenes in a day and that an actor's life is not that easy.

Take a look at the video:

Hats off to Shalini!

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is set to air its last episode on 14th March.

Will you miss the show? Tell us in the comments.