News

KHKT's Veena Sippy AKA Shalini Kapoor REVEALS being an actor is NOT easy

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
24 Feb 2020 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's fresh pairing got instantly hit among the viewers. 

The show is still doing quite well and fans were enjoying every bit of it. However, the viewers' happiness didn't last long as the news of KHKT going off-air hit the social media. Everyone was shocked and heart-broken. Not just the fans but also the star cast was shocked to hear this news. 

Well, there's nothing can be done now but the star cast is still shooting and enjoying their last days on the sets of the show. 

Shalini Kapoor who plays the role of Veena Sippy in the show is quite active on Instagram and often shares amazing pictures and videos. 

The actress has now shared a fun video but we are simply loving her professionalism as well. Shalini through her video revealed how she did 18 scenes in a day and that an actor's life is not that easy. 

Take a look at the video:

Hats off to Shalini!

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is set to air its last episode on 14th March. 

Will you miss the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Dipika Kakar Karan V Grover Shalini Kapoor Veena Sippy Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon WindMill Festival!

Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here