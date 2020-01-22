Khushbo Thakkar joins the cast of Sanjivani

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Sanjivani is set for interesting episodes. The show will witness a three year leap wherein Dr.Sid (Namit Khanna) have left for America for further studies and have broken all ties with Ishani because of his Mama and Mami. Ishani will be heartbroken while the entire Sanjivani hospital will be damaged in fire.

Post leap, Ishani will be married to Mr.NV Singh (Gaurav Chopra) while Sid will soon return from America. The show will have a new flavour and story.

Now, the latest update is that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Khushbo Thakkar have joined the cast of Sanjivani.

A source close to the project said, “Khushbo will have a prominent character to portray. As usual she will be seen lighting up the screens with her infectious smile”.

We tried contacting Khushboo, but she remained unavailable for comment.

