News

Khushbo Thakkar joins the cast of Sanjivani

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
22 Jan 2020 10:54 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Sanjivani is set for interesting episodes. The show will witness a three year leap wherein Dr.Sid (Namit Khanna) have left for America for further studies and have broken all ties with Ishani because of his Mama and Mami. Ishani will be heartbroken while the entire Sanjivani hospital will be damaged in fire.

Post leap, Ishani will be married to Mr.NV Singh (Gaurav Chopra) while Sid will soon return from America. The show will have a new flavour and story.

Now, the latest update is that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Khushbo Thakkar have joined the cast of Sanjivani.

A source close to the project said, “Khushbo will have a prominent character to portray. As usual she will be seen lighting up the screens with her infectious smile”.

We tried contacting Khushboo, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Are you excited for the new version on Sanjivani?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Khushbo Thakkar, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Star Plus, Sanjivani, Dr.Sid, Namit Khanna, Ishani, Mr.NV Singh, Gaurav Chopra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Hungama 2 team on the sets of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days