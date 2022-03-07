Khushwant Walia on being part of Nishabd: It feels great to be a part of such change

MUMBAI: Khushwant Walia is a part of director-producer Mitu’s upcoming project titled Nishabd on the new channel Atrangi/Atrangii. The series is all about the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. While some might not want to be a part of such stories, the actor had no inhibition.

“I took it as a challenge because this was the first time I was playing a gay character. I have romanced girls on screen but romancing a guy, I thought, would be quite a challenge and worth the effort because it is going to be a different experience for me as a performer,” he says.

Sharing his experience of working with Mitu and her team at Positive Thinkerz, he adds, “It was excellent… Mitu ma’am and our director Arshima Thapar are extremely friendly. They made us feel comfortable and at home on the set.”

June is the Pride month. Ask if this relevance was also one of the reasons why he said yes to the script and Khushwant replies, “As I said, I found the characters to be challenging and when I read the script I found the story to be so true and extremely well written. I know so many who are very uncomfortable coming out to the world. I don’t judge them or put them down, it’s just the society is not ready to accept them with open arms. And, this story, which I am a part of, does reflect that. So, I instantly said yes when I read the script. Also, I feel conversations around same sex relations should start. I am happy that there is huge acceptance now compared to what it was a few years back when it was considered to be a taboo. Still, we have a long way to go.”

A generational shift is being witnessed in programming and content. This is the first time a series like Nishabd is being made for tv.

“It feels great to be a part of such change. I am really happy that being an actor I got this opportunity to portray this character and to be a part of the story that can make some contribution to the LGBTQ community,” he ends.

