Kick-start the pre-festive line up with the World Television Premiere of De De Pyaar De this

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, two of the biggest television channels of India – Star Gold and Star Plus join forces to dominate the viewers’ TV screen with the simulcast of the biggest pre-festive line up of Bollywood blockbusters. The two channels together curate a special line-up of premieres that

includes some of the most talked-about films of the year 2019! From a love triangle, De De Pyaar De; to the epic love-saga, Kalank; to the inspiring real-life story of a teacher with Super 30, the upcoming premiere slate promises to be engaging and entertaining.

Commencing this season with romance and humour, both the channels gear up to premiere De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, this Sunday at 1:00 PM.

Being a complete joy-ride full of fun, wit and quirk, De De Pyaar De is the perfect watch for the weekend with family. Also starring Jimmy Shergil, Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra, the film follows the journey of a 50-year-old single father, who faces disapproval from his family and his estranged wife when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman. Taking forward the fun banter from the film, a series of videos featuring the lead actors have been released on social media to excite viewers, ahead of the film’s mega premiere.

“Star Gold and Star Plus have always entertained audience with their path-breaking content line-ups, and for the first time we are collaborating to provide our viewers with the latest Bollywood movies to celebrate the pre-festive season and thus taking the level a notch higher. We kick off with De De

Pyaar De, which promises to be a delightful treat for the viewers. As each new movie is very special to us, we want to ensure that we make all the premieres as outstanding as possible,” says the spokesperson of Star India.

Actor Ajay Devgn says, “Home is where the heart is! Being home to my films, Star Gold impresses me by taking the film beyond a mere premiere. I hope the audiences shower their love for this movie of mine too, as they have done so far.”

Actress Tabu adds, “De De Pyaar De is made with lots of love and laughter. When I first heard the script, I thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s a total family entertainer and can be enjoyed by audiences across all the ages.”

Excited for the premiere, Rakul Preet Singh adds, “De De Pyaar De lies very close to my heart! What makes this film different from the rest is the quirky plot which is relevant in today’s scenario. As it premieres on Star Gold and Star Plus, I hope people enjoy this light-hearted drama with their loved

ones!”

Don’t forget to tune into Star Gold & Star Plus on 1 st September, 2019 at 1:00 PM for the



blockbuster rom-com De De Pyaar De!