Kiku Sharda feels Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium didn't get a proper release

MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda is a popular name in the entertainment world. The actor- comedian is known for his amazing sense of humour.

Kiku feels bad that Irrfan Khan's comeback film Angrezi Medium didn't get a proper run at the box-office owing the shutdown of theatres all over India in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic. The movie later had its digital release.

Kiku said, "It's crazy and really sad. I really wish that Angrezi Medium would have released a little earlier or little after -- at least, we would have had a proper release. The movie was taken down after one day of release. It is such a beautiful film and Irrfan Khan hasn't done a film in a long time, given his health conditions. It was such an important thing for everyone to see him, and I was really hoping that people would get a chance to see him in theatre."

He further mentioned that Irrfan Khan was the reason he agreed to do the film. "I knew Irrfan Khan was doing the movie and that was reason enough for me to join the ensemble cast. I knew my character and brief, but the selling item was Irrfan Khan. I would get to work with him, share screen space with him, so that was enough for me. I have loved, adored and admired Irrfan Khan's work. Some of his movies are remarkable. So, working with him has been an honour and pleasure for me.”