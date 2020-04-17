Kiku Sharda misses working with Sunil Grover

MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment world. The actor-comedian is known for his amazing sense of humour.

He has been entertaining his fans with his performance over the years and is seen donning the various roles like Bachcha Yadav in the Kapil Sharma Show. The actor shares a fun and loving bond with all his co-stars in the show and he recently in an interview with ETimes TV opened up on his equation with Sunil Grover and revealed that he misses working with him.

Kiku shared, “Ohh yaa! I miss Sunil Grover. Such a fine talent Mr Grover is. We have played so many characters together. We had become a popular pair on TV. We have played Palak-Gutthi, Rinku-Santosh Bhabhi, Bumper-Dr. Mashoor Gulati. We were once famous as Laurel and Hardy of TV. We had developed a great bonding also working together. Visually also we looked great together. The characters were cute and happy. I miss working with him and I have utmost respect for that man. He is a very talented guy.”

