Kindness! Rajiv Adatia pens down an emotional note for late Rishi Kapoor while sharing a post with Neetu Kapoor

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia recently visited actress Neetu Kapoor's residence and enjoyed dinner with the veteran actress. The Bigg Boss 15 fame visited the veteran actress after a long time.

He shared a photo with her on his Instagram handle along with a lovely note. Sharing the post, Rajiv also remembered the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

He wrote, “Having dinner and catching up with you Neetu Aunty is always so heartwarming. Missed Rishi Uncle so much, the house isn’t the same without him. Miss our evening drinks with him and miss his vibe! You are the evergreen beauty and I’m so proud of you and how strong you are! Love you beyond words and thank you so much for always looking after me! Love you. #love #blessed.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! This is how Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Aunty Remarks’ for Shamita Shetty

Neetu reacted to the picture and wrote, “Awww you are too sweet.” Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also heart emojis in the comments section.

Rakhi Sawant, who got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 show recently, also commented on the photo. She wrote, “Hammm. One of the fans wrote, “Rajiv you are so sweet that everyone loves you. We miss you a lot. We love you Rajiv.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! This is how Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Aunty Remarks’ for Shamita Shetty

Rajiv was in the limelight as he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant last year. He won million hearts with his game and bonded with people inside the house. After coming out of the reality show, Rajiv visited Shirdi with Shilpa Shetty and prayed for her ‘rakhi’ sister Shamita's victory. He was last seen as a guest on BB 15.

Credit: Pinkvilla