KINK reality show winner Varsha Hegde wears Bigg Boss eyes on her Bikni during her pool party birthday celeberations!

Varsha Hegde

MUMBAI: “Kiss Ishq N Konnections” (KINK) season 1 winner Varsha Hegde recently celebrated her birthday (9th March) with a special Bollywood theme. She has celebrated in a special way as she had a good 2023 and for that she is very grateful. She says, "This birthday was really special because last year was great. I got some good projects, and did two reality shows. So I felt like I should celebrate this birthday very well.

I am always excited for my birthday. I am like a normal girl who loves gifts, loves people to be around on her birthday, loves to party, loves to hang out, and someone who goes crazy on her birthday. Since the last four years, I haven't celebrated my birthday that way the way I used to because I didn't feel like it. But this year I felt like going crazy, mad, and celebrating.” 

She adds, "I was preparing for this birthday for the last month. I wanted to plan a proper pool party and then a Bollywood theme party. I am a big Kareena Kapoor fan so I dressed up like Poo from You Are My Soniya - that character's look is iconic and I listen to that song almost every day. I couldn't be any other character but Poo because that's me. For the pool party I was wearing "Bigg Boss" eyes on my bikini because it's one of my manifestations that I want to be in the Bigg Boss house.”

Varsha has gifted herself a diamond ring and a pair of limited edition shoes as she has a fetish for footwear.

When asked about her birthday wishes Varsha says, "I am just grateful to be breathing, to be alive, to do so much, to have good food, to have good people, to live in a good house. To achieve all that I want to live my dream. The life that I am living right now is much more beautiful than I could ever dream.“

Varsha Hegde Kiss Ishq N Konnections pool party Bigg Boss Instagram TellyChakkar
