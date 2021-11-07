Kinshuk’s drunken scene in Pandya Store is one of his best performances, says co-star Shiny Doshi

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Pandya Store has been successfully entertaining viewers from the time of its launch. The show is quite loved by masses and is also doing well on the rating charts. The show is produced by Sphere Origins starring Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles.

The show recently aired a scene where Gautam (Kinshuk) gets drunk and Dhara (Shiny) gets shocked seeing him in such a state.

Shiny cannot stop praising Kinshuk for his outstanding performance in that particular scene, she shared, “Recently we did a scene where Kinshuk was drunk. The scene had come out so well that I instantly called Kinshuk and said he has done a fab job. It is one of his best performances in Pandya Store.”

She continued, “By the way it took us two days to shoot that sequence as it required different types of angles. And unfortunately, Kinshuk was down with a cough and cold. So, every time we would shoot the scene Kinshuk nosy would flow down and poor fellow had to wipe and we had to cut the scene. Finally, Kinshuk went and blew his nose so that we could shoot it quickly and voila the scene came out fabulous. I think it is one of our best scenes in Pandya Store till date.”