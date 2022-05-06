Kirti Nagpure on her role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Actress Kirti Nagpure opens up about her role in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 09:15
Kirti Nagpure on her role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

MUMBAI: Actress Kirti Nagpure opens up about her role in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'.

Talking about her character, Kirti mentions: "I am excited to play the role of Tulsi in 'Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. This role is very different from other roles which I have signed up for earlier in my career."

The 'Desh Ki Beti Nandini' actress adds more about her character, saying: "This is the first time that I am playing a fictitious role. Also, I believe that every role has a different journey, and their motives are also different."

"After listening to my character in the show, I immediately accepted the role as this was a unique character. I hope my character of Tulsi would be loved and accepted by the people," she says.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

Kirti Nagpure Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Tulsi Zee TV Desh Ki Beti Nandini Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 09:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: OH NO! A frustrated Jyoti decides to do something to throw Imlie out of Aryan’s life
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Kirti Nagpure on her role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'
MUMBAI: Actress Kirti Nagpure opens up about her role in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'.Talking about her...
Ranveer Brar had to imagine everything around him as food for 'Modern Love Mumbai'
MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who famously appeared in season 4 and season 6 of 'MasterChef India' and 'The...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Oops! Anjali feels insecure as Krishna concentrates on his wife Sayuri
MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Star Bharat’s popular serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase interesting twists and...
Shivani Mukesh Kothari enjoys challenge of playing three different personalities
MUMBAI: Actress Shivani Mukesh Kothari is currently seen in three popular TV shows - 'Kaamnaa', 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish gets a standing ovation from the judges and the guest
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Recent Stories
Shiamak Davar: Choreographing Ranveer Singh isn't easy
Shiamak Davar: Choreographing Ranveer Singh isn't easy
Latest Video