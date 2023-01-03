From Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon to Zwigato; check out the Starkly different roles essayed by Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. This time, we bring to you the 3 different leading roles taken up by Kapil Sharma as an actor and how different they were.

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma’s latest movie Zwigato’s trailer is out and is receiving some positive response as far as the plot and acting is concerned and Kapil is being praised for his part.

He has been part of an inspiring journey as he is a dedicated artist; singer, comedian, actor and has been part of many successful projects. His lead roles in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and now Zwigato has made us think about the stark contrast in the works of characters.

Here are the three different characters led by Kapil Sharma:

1.Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon:

The film was directed by veteran directors Abbas-Mustan and here, Kapil played the character of the devoted son of his mother who happened to have 4 wives in the film. due to absurd circumstances, his character gets married four times and how he tries this cover up this truth and meanwhile also save his relationship with his girlfriend and love- Deepika (Elli Avram), becomes the plot of the film.

2. Mangatram (Manga) in Firangi:

Firangi is a period comedy and Manga is a jobless individual who falls in love with Sargi (Ishita Dutta), but he wasn’t able to take his relationship forward since he was out of work. He had an ability to cure anyone’s backache with one kick and he helped a British officer who offered him a job. Now, Sargi’s family is against this but they refuse the union since Sargi’s grandfather is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. He played the character of a man trying to save his love and had hints of righteousness in him.

3.Zwigato :

Kapil Sharma is all set to play the character of a food delivery executive in this movie, who has a family and hassles through struggles to get his income through more and more deliveries and creative ways. He is shown to be a family man tries to make ends meet. It will be very interesting to see how the plot unfolds.

Kapil has chosen versatile scripts and characters and it will be interesting to see what resppnse does Zwigato garners!

