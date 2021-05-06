Kishori Shahane reveals how she reacts to the criticisms she faces from fans for her character Bhavani in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

We have seen how Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein has witnessed interesting twists and turns in the story.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar. Sheetal Maulik, Adish Vaidya, Bharati Patil among others play pivotal roles on the show.

We all know that Kishori's character Bhavani is one of the pivotal characters of the show.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Virat refuses Pakhi's request

One move of Bhavani creates havoc in the Chavan house and also in the lives of her family.

While her character is not out-and-out negative but she has some grey shades to her role.

However, she is equally loving and caring towards her family.

We have seen how actors face some backlash from the viewers for the characters.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kishori was asked if she ever received any negative or hate comments from the fans for her role Bhavani.

Kishori said, ''It doesn't happen frequently but once in a while when I read some comments on my social media handle where fans write about my conduct with Sai and I feel like laughing.''

Further, Kishori said, ''I take such comments very healthily. If you like it take it and if you don't like then leave it.''

Kishori has done total justice to Bhavani's character on the show and fans are loving her for it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Sayi-Ninad's major showdown ahead!