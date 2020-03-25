News

Kishwer Merchant bakes 'kada prasad cake' on hubby Suyyash's birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 01:50 PM

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Suyyash Rai turned a year older on Tuesday. To make his birthday special, his wife Kishwer Merchant baked a 'kada prasad cake' (cake made of traditional Punjabi dessert).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kishwer posted a picture of the cake.

"I don't believe I forgot a before picture of the kada prasad cake I made for Suyyash last night to bring in his birthday," Kishwer wrote.

The couple got married in 2016 after years of dating each other. They had appeared together on "Bigg Boss 9".

