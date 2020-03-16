Kishwer Merchant: I was intrigued by the grey shades of my 'Fanaa' character

MUMBAI : 'Bigg Boss 9' fame and popular television actress Kishwer Merchant has joined the cast of romantic thriller show 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. The actress talks about her role of Meera Raichand in the show and making a comeback post her maternity break.

Kishwer shares: "I had taken a cautious break from work to spend time with my son. But now, I feel ready to face the screen once again and I am extremely excited to be a part of 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'."

While throwing light on her role, she adds: "I will be playing the role of Meera Raichand as Agastya's (played by Zain Imam) stepmother. When the role was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its grey shade. I hope the viewers love this new development in the show."

'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' features Zain Imam, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in prominent roles. It airs on Colors.

SOURCE : IANS