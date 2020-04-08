Kishwer Merchant introduces her workout instructor; warns not to ask her again; watch video

MUMBAI: Kishwer Merchant is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actress has been a part of many successful shows in her long career span.

While Kishwer's professional life has always been great, her personal life too is going amazing. The actress is married to popular TV actor Suyyash Rai and has been happily living ever after.

The duo is one of the most popular couples of the small screen and has given major relationship goals.

And now, while Kishwer is having some good amount of time during this lockdown, the actress finally shared some exciting piece of news with her fans.

The actress is a fitness freak and tried to maintain herself. And recently, Kishwer shared about her workout instructor and surprisingly, it is not her husband Suyyash.

Kishwer shared a video where she happily introduces her workout instructor but there was a hilarious twist. Also, Kishwer wanted everyone in her caption that she is introducing her workout instructor for the last time and no one should ask her again.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we can totally understand Kishwer and at the same time, we can't stop laughing.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.