Kishwer Merchant supports Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Season 13 of Bigg Boss kick-started a few days back, and the drama is already in full swing. The show, which is known for its controversies, features some of the most popular celebrities.

Day 3 of Bigg Boss 13 was quite a heated one as celebrities had to face a hard-hitting task. During the task, Rashami and Arti were part of the patients’ team and Shefali, a doctor. She was assigned ear treatment along with Shahnaaz Gill. While Shahnaaz kept on blabbering non-stop, Shefali went personal and raised questions that were not only criticized by netizens but also housemates inside. Shefali went ahead to ask Arti about her broken marriage and also her affair with Sidharth Shukla. Dalljiet and others were in shock after hearing this.

Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchant came out in support of her good friend, Arti Singh and applauded her on twitter. She wrote, “My fav is definitely #ArtiSingh from #BB13.. task well done by this team except #asim .. all f*rt no sh*t !!!”

