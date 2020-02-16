Kishwer Merchantt finds Bigg Boss 13’s winner Siddharth Shukla UNDESERVING

MUMBAI: Another exciting season of Colors’ Bigg Boss has come to an end!

The host Salman Khan announced the Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla winning the 13th season.

While, the large number of celebrities and fans are rejoicing with Mr Shukla taking the trophy home, there are many actors and fans of Asim Riaz who are disappointed with the results.

And one of them is television actress Kishwer Merchantt. She seems to be sad with the results and has put up a tweet calling Siddharth undeserving.

She tweeted, “What a predictable season.. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins!!.”

Take a look!