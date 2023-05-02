Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being part of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Dear Ishq

MUMBAI:Actress Kishwer Merchantt, who has been roped in to play the the role of Maya Costa in Dear Ishq produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik (Beyond Dreams) on Disney Plus Hotstar, says that she is looking forward to the opportunity. She says that it was the role and platform that tempted her.

“I loved the role and the whole idea of a daily soap only on an OTT platform was so amazing. It's my third show after becoming a mother. I did Fanaa on Colors and Kaisi yeh Yaariyan season 4 on Voot. I am playing the role of Maya, who is married to Peter (Punit Tejwani). He is the owner of a publication house called 'Paperink' which is not doing so well and hence the need to sign Abhimanyu Razdan (Sehban Azim) for his next book,” she says.

The actress has been seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on Voot before and loves the OTT platform. “My last show Fanna didn't do so well on Colors TV but was no 2 on Voot. It's mainly because you can watch the show anytime. But on TV, there are chances of missing out on the main telecast and repeat telecast. On OTT platforms people can watch it anytime and it also has an exposure to all age groups available to a wide range of audiences,” she says.

While the TV industry has grown, the content needs to change too, says Kishwer, adding, “It has evolved, though it is still regressive. But with OTT platforms, new content is being made, so it's better now. Also, the shoot timings are better now.”

Sharing her experience of working with Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik (Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited), she says, “It's my first show with them, I always wanted to work with them and grabbed the opportunity when I got one. I am looking forward to it. As of now, I am having fun working with them.”

The actress is also a mother who is making sure to balance her time well. “Well luckily for me, I have my parents and my in-laws staying in the same building so my son, Nirvair, is shuffling up and down, half the day. Suyyash has his studio at home where he does his music so he's home too, unless he's travelling for his gigs. So I am not guilty of leaving him with just the nanny, he's being brought up well. Also, the days are going to be less for me so I will get time with him too,” she says, adding, “I was constantly doing something or the other after I had my son… my YouTube channel, my Instagram campaigns. But, yes, I missed acting on TV for sure and I am happy I am back even after having a baby, even though not in the best of shape. But I am getting good roles so very happy.”

She adds, “I am a person who can't sit at home, I need to work. I need to be busy and acting is my passion, so it was very important for me to get back at it.”