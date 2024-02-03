Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised

MUMBAI: Sometimes the world of entertainment is a very demanding place where artists don’t get a chance to even rest. Where shoots have time constraints and long working hours keep actors on their toes, getting some much needed break and rest is hardly possible at times. This is what happened with actress Shailey Priya who is a part of the show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se.

Actress Shailey who is a well known face in the world of entertainment, was recently hospitalised but made sure she honoured her work commitments and completed her shoot despite feeling unwell. As per reports, the actress had to return to sets due to unavailability of backup episodes.

Sharing her new year resolution for 2024, Shailey previously added, "My top priority is to revive my workout routine. My hectic schedule sidelined it, but I won't let that be my excuse anymore.Achieving a balanced life is crucial. Mastering driving skills will be a personal milestone I prioritize in the coming months. Also, I'll prioritize carving out time for both professional fulfillment and personal well-being. 2023 was a year of abundance, and I'm deeply grateful for all its blessings. This gratitude will be the engine that propels me forward in 2024. 2024 is a blank canvas waiting to be filled with ambitious goals. I'm ready to set the bar higher and chase dreams that inspire me."

Credit- Indiaforums