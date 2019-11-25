News

THIS Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress is now hitched!

25 Nov 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Akshita Kapoor of Kitani Mohabbat Hai fame is a married woman. The actress has been seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasamh Se. She got hitched to her beau Zishaan yesterday.

Actors Karan Kundrra, Kritika Kamra, and several other celebrities attended Akshita's wedding rituals. Even Vishal Singh, Abigail Pande, and Yogita Bihani were seen at the function. Everyone danced the night away and had a great time with the bride and groom!

Here’s wishing the couple a happy married life!

