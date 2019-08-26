Kite Runner Pictures is the newest production house in town

MUMBAI: Kite Runner Pictures, the newest production house in town, is helmed by Mou Mritunjoy Das, who is coming up with a web film that will go on floors soon.

Mou was born in Kolkata and brought up in Ranchi and has a close connection with the television world. Her love and passion for television brought her to Mumbai.

So what are the goals of the production house?

She says,'Our goal is to curate, create, and narrate unique and engaging stories. Our aim is to create a collection of content that is looked upon fondly by viewers across the globe. We are focused on content and believe in first creating content and then finding the ideal format for its depiction. We are open to every stream, as long as it is truly the need of our story.'

But why start with a web film?

'Since it is our first venture, we wanted to explore all creative dimensions that would add to the project. The creative freedom and global reach of the platform helped us decide in this direction. Our movie is a 100-minute roller coaster ride belonging to the psycho-thriller genre. A suspense thriller where few people come together on a journey only to reveal that what seemed to be a random coincidence is actually an ongoing execution of a meticulously planned sinister conspiracy. It is a unique story presented in a very unique format. It will be shot in New Zealand.'



The show will be directed by Shashank K. Bhatnagar, and the casting process will begin soon.



Good luck, Kite Runner Pictures!