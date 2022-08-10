Kitu Gidwani on playing Damayanti: She stands for power, authority

Actress Kitu Gidwani has talked about playing the strong headed and dominating character of Damayanti Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 08:00
Kitu Gidwani

MUMBAI: Actress Kitu Gidwani has talked about playing the strong headed and dominating character of Damayanti Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

She is a traditional matriarch of a royal family who believes in following her family traditions and regulations and even forces her son Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) to follow them.

While talking about her on-screen personality, she said: "Damayanti stands for power and authority. Every bit of her personality radiates how strong she is and how determined her motives are to uphold the values of her royal lineage."

"Even though all her sons have grown up, she feels that they are still her children, and she has every right to make life decisions on their behalf. Right from their careers to life partners, she wants to be involved at every step."

Kitu is known for her roles in 'Swabhimaan', 'Shaktimaan', 'Air Hostess', 'Trishna', 'Khoj', and many more. She also acted in films like 'Dil Diya Hai', 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na', 'Fashion', 'Dhobi Ghat', 'Student of The Year' and 'Ok Jaanu' among others.

She spoke about playing a dominating yet loving mother in her current project: "Behind this controlling matriarch is a loving mother who wants her sons to be safe and together in Ranakgadh."

"This variation in her character makes it an exciting role to play. As the story unfolds, people will get to see many shades of Damayanti Devi."

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Kitu Gidwani Damayanti Barot Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Jay Bhanushali Swabhimaan Shaktimaan air hostess Trishna Khoj Dil Diya Hai Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Kumkum Bhagya: Intriguing! Ranbir and Prachi fight for Panchi's custody
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimnayu breaks ties with Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Diljit Dosanjh claps back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella
MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has given a befitting reply to those who claimed that he...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Japjyot praises Sahiba in front of the family, Manveer irked
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh claps back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka Kaushik
Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence
Dhruv Tara
'Dhruv Tara': Tara shares the truth about her engagement, leaves Dhruv in shock
Rust
'Rust' cinematographer's widower seen kissing new woman 18 months after her death
Naagin 6
'Naagin 6' actress Sneha Raikar never thought of joining entertainment industry
Vivian D'Sena
WOW! From Vivian D'Sena to Anjum Fakih, these actors went public about their relationship
Remo Dsouza to grace
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode