KJo knew answer to Rs 1 cr question on 'KBC'

Filmmaker Karan Johar knew the answer to the Rs 1 crore question asked on the reality-based quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A 19-year-old contestant named Himanshu Dhuria lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore from the show. The question asked was about the Sirr-e-Akbar. "Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the 'Sirr-e-Akbar'?"

The options provided were Abul Fazal, Shah Wallulah Dehlvi, Dara Shikoh and Ahmad al-Sirhindi.

Karan tweeted on Tuesday night that he knew the Rs 1 crore answer.

"I knew the 1 crore answer! 'Dara Shikoh and so would you have Ranveer. 'Takht'," he wrote.