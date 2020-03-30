KKK10 contestant RJ Malishka thanks the trollers for not trolling her for THIS thing

MUMBAI: Malishka Mendosa is popularly known as RJ Malishka is a well-known personality. The actress-RJ has achieved new levels of success in her long career span.

Malishka is currently seen in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and is trying to do each and every stunt by overcoming her fears.

We all know how a few years back, Malishka had received a severe backlash from BMC for making a catchy YouTube video about Mumbai's monsoon problems (potholes) and the monsoon woes that Mumbaikars have to face every year, beginning with the potholes menace, the traffic jams on roads and railway disruptions. The song was themed around the question "Mumbai, do you trust the BMC?". This had offended the BMC.

The matter cooled down with time but it was a hard time for the lady to deal with this controversy.

And now, during a live chat session with Tellychakkar, Malishka revealed a fun incident wherein first time she did not face any trolling and she is very thankful to the trollers.

Malishka had revealed how she wants to try her hands in cooking and a few days back she was trying to roast papad but failed to so do it.

The actress had also posted the video of the same. Interestingly, instead of making fun of Malishka, everyone gave her several ways to roast the papad.

Malishka was extremely happy on how people have united in the times of crisis and this incident is proof.

Well, we hope, the diva never has to face the wrath of trollers.

