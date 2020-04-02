News

KKK10 contestants are doing something different and interesting to prepare themselves before the stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants have found the best way to rejuvenate themselves before performing stunts.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
02 Apr 2020 02:47 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi season has been doing wonders on the small screen. As the days are passing by, the stunts are getting tougher for the contestants. 

The contestants are facing a hard time but are still enjoying every moment with each other. We have seen several videos doing the rounds of the social media where we can see apart from performing daredevil stunts, the contestants have a gala time when they are not shooting. 

A video which is currently circulating on social media shows how the contestants are dancing in full energy and doing dhamaal before they are set to perform the stunt. 

Karan panel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna among others are seen in the video and are grooving in full josh. 

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems the contestants are warming up mentally and physically before they go to perform the stunt. This is the best way to deal with all the stress and also bring positive vibes in oneself. 

