KKK10 contestants Tejasswi-Karishma totally bowled over on Karan Patel for THIS one thing

MUMBAI : Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi season has been doing wonders on the small screen. As the days are passing by, the stunts are getting tougher for the contestants.

We have seen how Rohit Shetty has successfully managed to make the contestants perform every stunt.

While the contestants are having a hard time to do stunts, apart from that, they are really getting along with each other on the sets.

We keep seeing fun BTS moments where everyone is having a gala time. Rohit Shetty too is quite fun to be around and is often seen pulling the legs of many contestants especially, Tejasswi Prakash.

Well, there are two such contestants Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi who are all praises for their co-participant Karan Patel. The actor has been a hot favourite among the viewers but he managed to charm everyone on the show as well.

Tejasswi and Karishma simply love Karan's aura and the one thing they love the most about Karan is his amazing sense of humour. Men with a great sense of humour always create a great impression on others. Karan is blessed to have this quality.

The actor is fun to be around and apart from being a wonderful dancer, he is a great dancer, a very good entertainer.

