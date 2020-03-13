KKK10: Rohit Shetty divides the contestants into two teams; Karan Patel-Tejasswi Prakash become captains

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi season has been doing wonders on the small screen. As the days are passing by, the stunts are getting tougher for the contestants.

We have seen how Rohit Shetty has successfully managed to make the contestants perform every stunt.

Till now, we have seen all the contestants performing the task and fighting for themselves to safeguard them from the elimination round. But now, the dynamics have changed and the participants are divided into groups.

Rohit announces this and it leaves everyone shocked. Now, the contestants will have to fight for the whole team to survive in the show. This is very difficult because even if one contestant will perform poorly, everyone will face trouble.

Rohit makes Karan Patel and Tejasswi Prakash as the captains and they choose the contestants, one by one.

A lot of drama takes place during the selection process and it will be interesting to see whose team wins.