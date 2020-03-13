KKK10: Rohit Shetty lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash; asks her to stay in her limits

MUMBAI: Colors' popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been entertaining the viewers ever since it's first episode. This time, the fear is higher and has given contestants a hard time.

Rohit Shetty has left no stone unturned to make each and every stunt an interesting one and has seen to it that all of them perform well.

The show will witness lots of interesting twists and turns where contestants will not only experience something thrilling but it will also leave the viewers intrigued.

Amid all this, Rohit is known for losing his temper quickly and the same happened and he yelled at Tejasswi for coming in the middle after Malishka completed her stunt. He asked her to stay in her limits and that he is the director of the show.

Tejasswi kept mum and the matter seemed to be closed at that very moment.

Well, the upcoming episode will see many dhamakas happening and it will be interesting to see which team wins.