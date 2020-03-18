News

KKK10: Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi; other contestants join him

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Mar 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has been doing wonders on the small screen. The ace reality show has made several contestants face their fears and emerge as a winner.

 This year too a lot of popular TV actors are seen in the show and Rohit Shetty is making sure to make them do each and every stunt no matter what and overcome their fears.

 We all have witnessed one such contestant in every season who is extremely scared of many things and ends up crying.

 This year, we have popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash who is here to face her fears but it wasn't easy for her to do so.

 In the upcoming episode, we will see how Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi and interestingly, all the contestants too support him and pull Tejasswi's leg.

 Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hassi Mazak (@hassimazak420) on

While the contestants and Rohit couldn't stop laughing, Tejasswi got very scared.

 It will be interesting to see how the actress reacts once she comes to know about it.

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 Rohit Shetty Tejasswi Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here