KKK10: Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi; other contestants join him

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has been doing wonders on the small screen. The ace reality show has made several contestants face their fears and emerge as a winner.

This year too a lot of popular TV actors are seen in the show and Rohit Shetty is making sure to make them do each and every stunt no matter what and overcome their fears.

We all have witnessed one such contestant in every season who is extremely scared of many things and ends up crying.

This year, we have popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash who is here to face her fears but it wasn't easy for her to do so.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi and interestingly, all the contestants too support him and pull Tejasswi's leg.

Take a look at the video:

While the contestants and Rohit couldn't stop laughing, Tejasswi got very scared.

It will be interesting to see how the actress reacts once she comes to know about it.