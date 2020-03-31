KKK10: Rohit Shetty sees THESE two female contestants as the finalists and we totally agree

MUMBAI: Colors' popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been entertaining the viewers ever since it's the first episode. This time, the fear is higher and has given contestants a hard time.

Rohit Shetty has left no stone unturned to make each and every stunt an interesting one and has seen to it that all of them perform well.

We all have seen Rohit being an incredible host and a mentor to all the contestants. He has often lost cool on many of them for various reasons but the ace director also knows how to shower praises to the deserving ones.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how after a stunt completed by Tejasswi Prakash and Karishma Tanna, Shetty showers several praises for both of them. Not just that, he also says that he sees these two contestants in the finals.

Take a look at the video:

Well, Rohit knows the potential of everyone in the show and clearly knows who is going to make it to the finals.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.