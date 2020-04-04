Is KKK10’s Tejasswi Prakash willing to enter Bigg Boss house? The actress responds

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress has been winning hearts with her entertaining personality and performance in the show.

Tejasswi has become everyone's favourite including the show's host Rohit Shetty. The actress has not just made everyone laugh with her funny antics but also left everyone surprised with her daredevil avatar.

During her recent live chat with TellyChakkar, Tejasswi was asked if she would ever sign Bigg Boss show. Responding to this, Tejasswi clearly denied. The actress said that she can't stay in one place for such a long period of time with the same people.

The actress further said that it’s difficult to stay at one place without a phone, internet and all the basic amenities which one uses on a daily basis. Also, staying away from the family for such a long time is not her cup of tea.

Well, it seems Tejasswi is very clear about never signing Bigg Boss show.

