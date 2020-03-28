KKK10: When Karan-Adaa experienced the same fear as Aditya-Haarsh

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is getting interesting with every passing day. The show has witnessed lots of thrilling moments where the contestants have done some daredevil stunts. While some managed to complete it, some failed.

We have always seen Rohit Shetty introducing some of the best and never-seen-before stunts in each and every season.

But the viewers also witness that one of the most difficult stunts of the previous seasons is carry forward in the next season with some changes.

The same has happened in this season. As per the latest promo shared by Colors' TV Instagram handle, we can see how Rohit Shetty allots a new task to Karan Patel and Adaa Khan.

It will be a water task where Karan will be tied to a glass plank and it will rotate in the water while he will have to unlock him from the chains. On the other hand, Add will have to go underwater several times to get the right keys for him.

Take a look at the promo:

Interestingly, Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiya had done the same stunt in the previous season and Aditya is seen revealing how difficult it was for him and Haarsh.

While Karan and Add try their best, it would be interesting to see if they are able to finish it or not.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.