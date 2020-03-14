News

Kkusum fame Nausheen Ali Sardar gained 10 Kg for this web show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2020 01:02 PM

MUMBAI: Nausheen Ali Sardar is a well-known name in the world of entertainment. She is best known for her performance in her debut show Kkusum. She was last seen in Alladin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga in a cameo.

 Nausheen is also known for her performance in Class Of 2020. Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta’s web show Class of 2020 has a bunch of young actors. The show also features Nausheen as Hina. Vikas brought back Nausheen on screen out of nowhere. After Ekta Kapoor’s Kkusum in 2004, Nausheen became quite popular, but disappeared from the TV scene and was also seen in cameos, few and far in between. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Vikas revealed that Nausheen had to gain 10 kg for the role because her character becomes pregnant at the age of 17 and by 34, she has a teenage daughter. Vikas told the portal how when he met Nausheen first he said to her “You can’t look so hot.”

 Credits: SpotboyE.com

 

