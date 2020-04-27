KL Rahul asks fans if he should keep or cut his hair; here’s how fans REACTED

MUMBAI: There is no denying the fact that social media platforms have brought celebrities and fans closer to each other. The celebs make sure to utilize the same to remain in touch with their friends, fans and followers. Speaking about the same, cricketer KL Rahul often shares his pictures to treat fans. He has yet again shared a picture and also asked his fans a question. Fans too did not disappoint him and flooded the comment section with their opinions.

KL Rahul took to Instagram and shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing for a selfie. He asked his fans whether or not to cut his hair.

As soon as he posted the click, fans started commenting on it. While most of his fans asked him to keep, a few wanted him to cut. We came across comments like ‘It's your choice bro’, ‘Plzzz keep’, ‘Keep..it man’, ‘It's gd wen you r in hairy’, ‘Keep it cutie’. We wonder what actress Athiya Shetty has to opine on this.

Meanwhile, check out KL Rahul’s post here:

For the uninitiated, there were speculations that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were dating. And on the cricketer’s birthday recently, Athiya made him feel special. In fact, she sort of made her relationship with him Instagram official. She took to her social media handle and posted a cute picture of the duo, but it’s her caption that caught everyone’s attention. “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl,” read Athiya Shetty’s caption.

Take a look.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.