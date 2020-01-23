KL Rahul’s ‘posing game’ is on point

MUMBAI: Cricketer KL Rahul, who had a very successful tournament against Australia playing a pivotal character with the bat as well as behind the stumps as the wicket keeper, certainly knows how to treat his army of fans and followers.
The popular cricketer, who was also seen in filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan, is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures that are a visual delight.
The handsome lad, who is currently in Auckland, New Zealand for the purpose of cricket tournament, has yet again shared a delightful picture.
Clad in a pair of black bottom, white tee and sports shoes, he can be seen sitting on a tree. We are impressed by the way he posed for the lens.
He aptly captioned the picture. “Beautiful mess,” he wrote beside the picture.
Take a look below.
KL Rahul regularly updates his page and fans love him for the same. A day ago, he had shared a throwback picture wherein he was seen posing with a sports car. Impressed by his picture, Aditya Seal, who acted in films like Ek Chhotisi Love Story, Tum Bin II, Purani Jeans and Student of the Year 2, commented, “Need that.”
What do you think about the cricketer’s latest Instagram picture? Share your views in the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Add new comment